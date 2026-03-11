UP Weather LATEST Update: Temperatures Soar to 36°C in Noida, Dry Conditions Across Cities
UP Weather on Wednesday
Uttar Pradesh will continue to experience strong heat on Wednesday, March 11. Skies across the state will range from hazy to partly cloudy, while the afternoon sun pushes temperatures higher. Nights will stay warm, and air pollution levels may remain very unhealthy in several cities.
Lucknow
Lucknow will see dusty sunshine through the day. The maximum temperature may climb to 35°C, while the minimum will stay near 20°C. The real feel will also be close to 35°C, making the afternoon quite uncomfortable. Air quality will remain very unhealthy.
Noida
Noida is likely to have mostly cloudy skies with intense heat. The day temperature could reach 36°C, and the night temperature may hover around 21°C. With a real feel near 36°C, conditions will feel extremely warm, and air quality will stay very unhealthy.
Prayagraj
Prayagraj will get bright sunshine for most of the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 34°C, while the minimum will be around 19°C. The real feel may touch 35°C, bringing a hot afternoon despite the clear skies.
Overall, the state will face dry, hot weather with polluted air in many areas. People should drink plenty of water, avoid direct sun during peak hours, and take care if air quality worsens.
