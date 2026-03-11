Prayagraj will get bright sunshine for most of the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 34°C, while the minimum will be around 19°C. The real feel may touch 35°C, bringing a hot afternoon despite the clear skies.

Overall, the state will face dry, hot weather with polluted air in many areas. People should drink plenty of water, avoid direct sun during peak hours, and take care if air quality worsens.