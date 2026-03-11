Kolkata Latest Weather Update: Weather Swings in Bengal as Foggy Start Turns Warmer Later
Foggy mornings continue in Falgun, followed by rising daytime heat across South Bengal. The forecast suggests partly cloudy skies on Wednesday, with chances of scattered showers in some districts. See the full weather outlook.
Today's weather update
The Alipore Met office predicts a partly cloudy sky for Kolkata and nearby areas over the next 24 hours. Some places might even see light rain or thundershowers.
What's Kolkata's maximum temperature?
The weather department said that on Wednesday, Kolkata's maximum temperature could be around 32°C and the minimum around 25°C. In the last 24 hours, the city recorded a high of 31.1°C and a low of 25.1°C.
Humidity on the rise
The Alipore office reports that humidity levels were between 92% (max) and 55% (min). There was zero rainfall in the last 24 hours. Kolkata has a forecast for thundershowers in the afternoon or evening. South Bengal can expect scattered rain until Wednesday, while North Bengal will see rain for the next 6-7 days.
Which districts are likely to get rain?
On Wednesday, North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, and Purba Medinipur have a higher chance of thundershowers. The other southern districts will likely have partly cloudy skies. The Alipore Met office says the weather will change from Thursday.
Temperature will rise again
The temperature might climb by 3 degrees by Sunday! But, South Bengal could see scattered showers again on Sunday. The Met office has issued a rain forecast for three districts: Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, and Murshidabad.
