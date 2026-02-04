- Home
- Karnataka News
- Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Clear Skies and Cold Mornings; Fog Likely in Early Hours
Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Clear Skies and Cold Mornings; Fog Likely in Early Hours
Bengaluru will witness clear skies with cold mornings as temperatures dip to 15–16°C. Fog or mist is likely during early hours in some areas. Doctors advise wearing warm clothes and consuming hot food to stay healthy.
Sunny And Clear Conditions In Bengaluru
Bengaluru is witnessing sunny weather with a clear sky today, making for pleasant daytime conditions. The temperature is around 21°C, while humidity levels stand at 39 per cent.
Moderate winds are blowing at a speed of about 22 km/h, adding a mild chill to the air.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the Good category, offering some relief to residents concerned about pollution.
Cool Temperatures Trigger Health Advisory
Despite the sunshine, the overall weather in Bengaluru continues to feel cold, especially during the early morning and late evening hours.
Doctors have advised people to wear warm clothes to protect themselves from the drop in temperature.
The unusual chill has reportedly led to health concerns among some residents, particularly children and the elderly.
Minimum And Maximum Temperature Outlook
According to the weather department, Bengaluru’s minimum temperature today is likely to hover around 15°C, while the maximum may reach up to 27°C. Such fluctuating temperatures can impact health, prompting medical professionals to recommend carrying warm blankets and consuming hot, nutritious food to maintain body warmth and immunity.
Local Forecast For the Next 48 Hours
The local weather forecast for Bengaluru city and surrounding neighbourhoods remains largely unchanged until the morning of 05 February 2026.
Over the next 24 to 48 hours, the sky is expected to remain mainly clear, with fog or mist very likely during the early morning in some areas.
Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to stay around 28°C and 16°C respectively, and residents have been advised to stay cautious, wear warm clothing, and follow a balanced diet.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.