Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Haze, Light Winds, and Pleasant Temperatures
Get the detailed Lucknow weather forecast for February 4. Expect hazy sunshine with a max temperature of 24°C and a min of 10°C. Learn about wind speed and more.
Lucknow Weather on Wednesday
Lucknow is expected to experience hazy sunshine with some clouds on Wednesday, February 4. The haze will linger through the day, softening the sunlight while keeping overall conditions calm and cool.
Max temperature: 24°C
Min temperature: 10°C
Lucknow Weather Today
The maximum temperature is forecast to reach around 24°C, while the minimum will drop to about 10°C. The morning will be quite cold, with gradual warming by the afternoon.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is likely to remain close to 24°C. Even so, the haze and cool air may make the day feel slightly chilly at times.
On February 4, the sun will rise at approximately 6:50 am and set at around 5:50 pm, giving Lucknow close to eleven hours of daylight.
Light Wind
Winds from the west-northwest will blow at around 13 km/h. This moderate breeze will add a mild chill, especially during the early morning and evening hours.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.