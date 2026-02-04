Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: Sunny, Clear Skies For February 4th? Check Forecast
Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: Sunny and clear skies all day, max 27°C, min 13°C, wind NW 10-15 km/h, humidity 56%, no rain. Travel is safe, light morning fog possible. Weather is favorable according to IMD Prayagraj updates
Weather
Prayagraj Weather Update: On Feb 4, 2026, Prayagraj will be clear and sunny. Light morning fog possible, but sunny all day. Max temp 27°C, min 13°C. Safe for travel.
Recent weather changes?
Feb 3 had light rain (25°/13°C) and fog from a western disturbance. Weather improves Feb 4 with less fog. Feb 5 is also sunny (26°/11°C).
Travel and health tips?
Wear light warm clothes for the 13°C low. Protect kids and the elderly from the cold. Use sunscreen for the moderate UV index. Travel is safe.
Is this weather normal for Feb?
The average max temp is 25-28°C. Western disturbances can drop the min to 11°C. The light rain on Feb 3 showed winter's last effects.
Did You Know Fact
In early February, Prayagraj sees a big gap between day and night temps. This can be both good and challenging for travelers and outdoor plans.
