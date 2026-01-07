- Home
Bengaluru Traffic Eased: Hebbal Flyover Cuts Peak-Hour Delays to 2 Minutes (PHOTOS)
Bengaluru’s Hebbal flyover now cuts peak-hour delays to just 2 minutes. Commuters enjoy smoother traffic from Esteem Mall to Hebbal, thanks to new traffic loops, lane segregation, and better road management. Minor jams persist near Mekhri Circle.
Flyover Transforms Daily Commute
Once notorious for severe congestion, the Hebbal flyover has now become a smooth passage for commuters.
With improved traffic loops and lane management, motorists who previously endured long delays can now navigate the stretch much faster, making daily travel far more convenient.
Morning Rush Test Reveals Speed Gains
A peak-hour trial drive from Esteem Mall to Hebbal traffic police station showed the one-kilometre stretch could be covered in just over two minutes.
Two-wheelers maintained speeds of 40–60 kmph, highlighting a significant improvement from the slow, stop-and-go conditions of the past.
New Trouble Spots Surface
While the flyover itself flows smoothly, new congestion points have emerged near Baptist Hospital.
Bus stops and vehicles cutting across lanes slow down traffic, showing that the benefits of the flyover can be reduced once commuters leave the main stretch.
Motorists Praise Improved Flow
Commuters have welcomed the changes, noting the flyover no longer lives up to its former dreaded reputation.
Previously, travellers often waited for traffic cops to manage airport-bound traffic, a situation now largely avoided thanks to better lane segregation.
Access Loops Ease Vehicle Movement
The Tumakuru Road loop, previously a source of 10–12 minute delays, now allows near-seamless entry to the flyover.
Vehicles from Byataranapura, Kodigehalli, and surrounding areas can now move with minimal stoppages, cutting travel time significantly.
Congestion Shifts Downstream
Despite the improved flow on the flyover, some bottlenecks remain.
Areas near Mekhri Circle, UAS campus bus stop, CBI junction, and Ganganagar experience slowdowns due to merging traffic streams.
While the flyover itself runs smoothly, congestion has been relocated rather than eliminated entirely.
