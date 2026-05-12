K-RIDE has taken an important step to speed up the implementation of the Bengaluru Suburban Transport Project. As part of this initiative, the process of procuring a total of 153 air-conditioned (AC) broad-gauge metro-type coaches has been initiated, and an official order has been placed with the Integral Coach Factory (ICF).

As per the agreement, all 153 coaches will be supplied in phases over the next 18 months. These coaches are designed to provide a more comfortable and faster travel experience for passengers.