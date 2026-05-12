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Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project: ICF to Supply 153 AC Coaches in ₹1,513 Crore Deal, Traffic Relief Expected
The Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project has received a major boost as ICF will supply 153 AC metro-type coaches under a ₹1,513 crore deal. The project aims to ease Bengaluru’s traffic congestion and improve connectivity across key corridors.
Suburban Rail Project Receives Major Boost
The suburban rail project, being implemented to provide a long-term solution to Bengaluru’s rising traffic congestion, has received a significant boost.
In this context, the Bengaluru Rail Infrastructure Development Company Limited (K-RIDE) has awarded a work order worth ₹1,513.75 crore to the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) for the supply of 153 air-conditioned (AC) broad-gauge metro-type coaches.
Project Acceleration: Purchase Of 153 AC Coaches
K-RIDE has taken an important step to speed up the implementation of the Bengaluru Suburban Transport Project. As part of this initiative, the process of procuring a total of 153 air-conditioned (AC) broad-gauge metro-type coaches has been initiated, and an official order has been placed with the Integral Coach Factory (ICF).
As per the agreement, all 153 coaches will be supplied in phases over the next 18 months. These coaches are designed to provide a more comfortable and faster travel experience for passengers.
Deployment In Key Suburban Rail Corridors
These new coaches supplied by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) will be used on the major routes of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project, namely Corridor 2 and Corridor 4. These corridors are expected to significantly improve passenger movement as they connect important parts of the city, thereby enhancing overall connectivity and reducing travel time.
Officials’ Response On Project Timeline
Reacting to the development, K-RIDE Managing Director Laxman Singh said that the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has been given the mandate to complete the suburban rail project on time.
According to him, the ICF will complete the supply of coaches by the time track installation on Corridors 2 and 4, along with other infrastructure works, is finished. This will help ensure that the project is completed as per schedule and that suburban rail services can commence soon.
Solution To Traffic Congestion In Bengaluru
The suburban rail project is expected to be a major solution to Bengaluru’s growing traffic congestion. Once implemented, it will help reduce road traffic pressure and improve the public transport system. It will also contribute to the development of an environment-friendly and sustainable mode of transport for the city.
The procurement of 153 AC coaches under the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project marks a significant milestone in the city’s transport infrastructure. This collaboration between K-RIDE and the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has given new momentum to the project, and it is expected that smooth and reliable suburban rail services will soon be available to the residents of Bengaluru.
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