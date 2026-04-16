Bengaluru, formerly India's "air-conditioned city," today faces rising temperatures that even long-time residents find surprising. High temperatures of 35–36°C and above average are affecting the city's climate.

Bengaluru, once renowned as India's "air-conditioned city," is now facing an unwelcome reality: rising temperatures that have surprised even long-term residents. With temperatures reaching 35-36°C and remaining above normal, the city's climate is plainly shifting.

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So, what's causing this abrupt increase? Experts believe it's more than just summer; it's a combination of urban tumult, climate change, and the disappearance of flora.

The urban heat island effect is worsening

Bengaluru's fast urbanisation has transformed significant areas of the city into heat traps. Concrete buildings, roads, and glass structures absorb and retain heat, causing temperatures to rise above those in adjacent rural regions.

According to studies, metropolitan heat traps can be 2-5 degrees Celsius hotter than neighbouring locations.

Disappearing green cover

The "Garden City" designation is gradually vanishing. Massive tree cutting, loss of parks, and loss of lakes have all contributed to the decline of natural cooling systems.

Experts warn that dwindling vegetation is one of the primary reasons the city seems hotter than usual.

Unplanned Urban Growth and Concretisation

Unregulated building and excessive pavement have exacerbated heat retention.

According to environmental scientists, more paved surfaces and poor design are directly contributing to rising temperatures.

No rain means no relief

Rainfall is essential for cooling Bengaluru, but it has been absent this year.

An anti-cyclonic system prevents cloud formation, resulting in no rain and constant heat accumulation.

Climate Change amplifies everything

Summers are becoming more severe and unpredictable as the climate changes worldwide.

Bengaluru is now seeing higher-than-normal temperatures earlier in the season, indicating greater climate disruption.

Increased vehicle traffic leads to higher temperatures

With increased traffic and car emissions, ground-level heat generation has increased.

Engines, pollution, and congestion all contribute to the city's warmth, particularly in densely populated places.

AC usage is ironically heating the city

As temperatures rise, more people turn to air conditioners, creating a vicious cycle.

AC units emit heat outside, adding to the general temperature rise in metropolitan areas.

The Bottom Line

Bengaluru's heat is more than simply a seasonal phenomenon; it's a structural issue caused by the city's growth.

Without smarter urban design, more green space, and climate-conscious legislation, the city may forever lose its reputation for good weather.