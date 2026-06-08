The first train for Bengaluru's Namma Metro Blue Line has arrived at the Baiyappanahalli depot, but trial runs remain months away as track work is still incomplete. The crucial Silk Board-Airport corridor is now unlikely to open on schedule.

The first train for Bengaluru’s much-awaited 58.19 km Namma Metro Blue Line, which will connect Central Silk Board to Kempegowda International Airport, has finally arrived. However, despite the train reaching the city, the key infrastructure it is meant to run on is still under construction, with tracks yet to be completed.

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The first six-coach train set, manufactured at the BEML plant in Thippasandra, has been delivered to the BMRCL depot at Baiyappanahalli. Another train is expected to arrive within the next few weeks for testing at the depot. To enhance convenience for air passengers, two coaches have been fitted with luggage racks. A BMRCL official told the media that the Blue Line train supply is progressing as per schedule.

Major IT Corridor Route

The Blue Line is considered a crucial corridor for the city, passing through key IT-BT hubs along the Outer Ring Road and connecting major points such as Silk Board, KR Puram, Nagawara and Hebbal.

Phase 1 Timeline Likely to Slip

The original plan was to open the first phase between Silk Board and KR Puram, which includes 13 stations, by the end of this year. However, with significant work still pending, the deadline now appears unlikely to be met.

On the 19.75 km stretch between Silk Board and KR Puram, around 80 per cent of the track plinth casting work has been completed. In contrast, the 38.44 km stretch from KR Puram to the airport has seen only about 18 per cent progress as of the end of April. Officials have stated that trial runs can begin only after full track readiness, which is expected to take several more months.

Testing Likely to Take Months

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has indicated that extensive testing and trial runs will be required before operations can begin, further pushing back the launch timeline.

Likely Launch Pushed to Next Year

With station construction, track laying and electrical work still in progress, along with mandatory trial runs, the Blue Line is unlikely to open on schedule. Sources suggest that the Silk Board to KR Puram section may now be opened to the public only next year.

Yellow Line Faces Opposite Challenge

In contrast, the Yellow Line from RV Road to Bommasandra presents the opposite situation. While the infrastructure has been ready for months, train availability has been a constraint. Currently, only 10 trains are operational, with five more still awaited.

Why Blue Line Trains Cannot Be Used on Yellow Line

Commuters have raised a practical question: if the Yellow Line lacks trains while Blue Line trains have arrived early, why not use them interchangeably? BMRCL sources clarified that this is not possible, as the trains and signalling systems are supplied by different manufacturers and are not compatible across the two lines.

Blue Line Project Highlights