Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar travelled by Namma Metro to his home constituency to avoid traffic disruptions. He interacted with the public during his 45-minute journey. The new cabinet also announced free bus passes for all students in the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday opted to travel by Bengaluru's Namma metro to visit his home village in the Kanakpura constituency. This is Shivakumar's first visit to his home constituency since assuming the office of Chief Minister a few days ago.

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Shivakumar travelled from Vidhana Soudha metro to Central Silk Board junction via the metro, interacting with the public. Travelling with his security detail, the Chief Minister was seen greeting people, while others wanted to take pictures with him and have a chat.

The Chief Minister said that instead of troubling people with traffic disruptions due to convoy movement, he chose to travel 45 minutes by metro instead. "I don't want to waste the time of the common man. When a CM travels, there will definitely be a lot of traffic issues...I just travelled about 45-50 minutes in the metro...I'll go to my village and greet the public who have been voting for me since 1985," he told reporters after getting off the metro.

Meanwhile, in anticipation of Shivakumar's visit, preparations are being done at a large scale with troupes of people getting ready with drums and flags to greet the Chief Minister.

Free Bus Passes for Students

In an effort to promote public transport for every section of society, free bus passes for "all school and college students" in one of the first decisions of the newly sworn cabinet. Shivakumar had said that many questioned why the free transport was limited to girls, which is why this expansion was announced. He said that students would have to apply for this pass after it is rolled out.

"This is the youth era. Students were asking why there is a free bus just for girls. We are giving passes to all students - a free bus pass without any charge. A bus pass is free for all school and college students. This is the first decision by the DK Shivakumar cabinet. Students have to apply for this, will discuss this with the Transport Department," he said.

Emphasising his commitment to the people of Karnataka, Shivakumar said the government would focus on initiatives aimed at empowering youth and creating opportunities. (ANI)