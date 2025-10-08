Environmentalists warn Bengaluru’s proposed tunnel road project could harm Lalbagh’s delicate ecosystem, historic rock formations, and lake. Experts urge a thorough environmental review before construction begins to prevent irreversible damage.

Bengaluru: The proposed 17-kilometre tunnel road project, designed to connect Hebbal to Central Silk Board, has sparked serious concerns among environmentalists, heritage conservationists, and local citizen activists. The plan, which involves running tunnels directly beneath Lalbagh, Bengaluru’s iconic green lung and a symbol of the city’s rich heritage, is feared to cause irreversible damage to its delicate ecosystem and historic landmarks.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Activists emphasise that the acquisition of even a few acres of Lalbagh land for construction could significantly disrupt the garden’s natural and geological environment.

Alignment Passes Beneath Lalbagh

According to project blueprints, the tunnel will pass below Lalbagh’s southern precincts, requiring acquisition of approximately six acres along a 1.1 kilometre stretch of Siddapura Road, between Ashoka Pillar and Marigowda Junction. Two massive tunnels, each 15 metres in diameter, are planned, along with two connecting ramps and a large ventilation shaft within Lalbagh premises. The tunnels are expected to be constructed at depths ranging from 50 to 100 metres, raising concerns about long-term ecological and structural impacts.

Concerns Over Geological Heritage

Experts warn that the project could affect the Lalbagh Rock, a Peninsular Gneiss National Geological Monument estimated to be around three billion years old. Atop this ancient rock formation sits a 16th-century watchtower built by Kempegowda, historically marking Bengaluru’s southeastern boundary.

Environmentalist Dr Yellappa Reddy explained, “The Dharwad craton system, which spans from MM Hills to Ballari, plays a vital role in protecting peninsular India from seismic activity. Previous granite extraction in parts of this belt has already weakened geological stability. Any rupture in Lalbagh Rock could even lead to seepage from Lalbagh Lake into the Nimhans complex.”

Risks To Lalbagh Lake And Surrounding Areas

Rajkumar Dugar, founder of Citizens for Citizens (C4C), raised concerns about the project’s potential impact on Lalbagh Lake, which spans 40 acres. He noted that the tunnel’s entry point near Ashoka Pillar lies less than 30 metres from the lake’s edge, raising fears of ecological disruption. Dugar also criticised the detailed project report (DPR) for failing to address the removal of trees within the botanical garden.

Scroll to load tweet…

Proposed Construction Details And Environmental Impact

The entry ramp for the tunnel at Lalbagh will stretch 1.4 kilometres from Ashoka Pillar along Siddapura Road, while the exit ramp will extend 1.1 kilometres near Marigowda Junction. The construction will funnel traffic from multiple directions into Siddapura Road, potentially causing congestion in the area. Additionally, a ventilation shaft measuring approximately 100 metres by 50 metres is proposed to manage air circulation in the tunnels.

According to a Citizens for Citizens press release, the shaft will function like a “chimney” inside Lalbagh, releasing heat and exhaust gases, lowering air quality, and increasing noise pollution, which could disturb both flora and fauna.

Experts Urge Consultation With Geological Authorities

Dr Reddy and other activists have urged authorities to consult the National Institute of Rock Mechanics and carry out a thorough environmental and geological impact assessment before proceeding with construction. They argue that without adequate safeguards, the tunnel project could not only compromise Lalbagh’s ecological balance but also threaten historic structures and nearby residential areas.