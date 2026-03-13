Bengaluru Fruit Prices Crash as Watermelon and Muskmelon Rates Drop Sharply
Fruit prices in Bengaluru have crashed due to a massive supply glut and halted exports. While farmers face heavy losses as watermelon and muskmelon rates plunge, retail customers in city markets still pay higher prices.
Market prices take a nosedive
Watermelon rates cut in half
Just a week ago, farmers were getting ₹14 per kg for watermelon. Now, that price has crashed to just ₹7 per kg, dealing a huge blow to their income.
Some varieties sell for just ₹2/kg
Banana prices are down too
Supply surges at Binnypete market
Pomegranates, melons flood market
Export business takes a big hit
Local harvest sees a bumper crop
APMC Secretary gives a clarification
Imported fruit prices remain stable
While local fruit prices are crashing, market sources confirm that imported fruits like apples and kiwis, which arrive via cold storage, have stable prices.
