The Karnataka government will examine a proposal to exempt two-wheelers from paying toll on NICE Road. Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi said a decision will follow the cabinet sub-committee report. Safety measures, including AI cameras, are also being planned for motorists.

The Karnataka government is reviewing the possibility of exempting two-wheelers from paying toll on NICE Road, raising hopes that bikers and scooter riders could soon get some relief on the busy expressway. Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi told the Legislative Council on Wednesday that a final decision would be made only after the cabinet sub-committee submits its report on the project. This development has generated interest among commuters who regularly pay toll charges on the route.

Congress MLC Highlights Two-Wheeler Toll Concerns

The minister was responding to a question from Congress MLC Ramoji Gowda, who argued that charging toll from two-wheelers is unfair. He pointed out that farmers who gave up land for the NICE Road project are still awaiting compensation, and the proposed township along the route has not yet been built.

Gowda also noted that the toll being charged is too high for the many two-wheeler riders who use NICE Road daily, emphasising the financial burden on ordinary commuters.

Cabinet Sub-Committee To Submit Report

In response, Satish Jarkiholi said, “A decision will be taken after the cabinet sub-committee submits its report.”

The minister explained that a consultant, appointed through a tender, is reviewing various aspects of the project, including the company’s total investment, the land acquired for the project, and the income earned from toll collection since 2008.

“Once the cabinet sub-committee submits its final report, we will consider waiving the toll for two-wheelers,” Jarkiholi added.

Road Safety Measures Under Consideration

Jarkiholi also mentioned that, with accidents being reported on NICE Road, the state government is exploring ways to improve safety for motorists.