A hilarious video is doing the rounds in which two youngsters prank a BMTC bus driver by asking for a bus to Dubai. His dead-serious reply, guiding them to Majestic for a connecting bus, has left the internet in splits.

Anyone in Bengaluru knows about the bus from Majestic bus stand to Singapore. But hold on, we're not talking about the country. It's actually a locality in the city named Singapore. This is a classic Bengaluru inside joke that often leaves outsiders completely shocked.

Now, taking this joke to the next level, a new video is about a bus to Dubai. And yes, we mean the actual city in the UAE, which is already in the news because of the tensions between Iran, Israel, and the US.

A Bus from Bengaluru to Dubai?

A video that's making everyone on social media laugh out loud shows a supposed bus service from Bengaluru to Dubai. The clip was shared on the Instagram handle 'miss__entertainer'.

In the video, a young man and woman, who create Instagram Reels, approach a BMTC bus driver. They innocently ask him if his bus goes to Dubai. At first, the driver mishears it as 'Shivajinagar'. When they repeat 'Dubai', he says, "No, this bus doesn't go there."

The Pranksters' Questions

The young woman then asks, "But this is a bus, right? Why won't it go?" The driver patiently replies, "Yes, it's a bus, but it doesn't go to Dubai."

Not giving up, she says, "Someone over there told us this bus goes to Dubai, but you're saying it doesn't. So, which bus should we take?"

The Driver's Helpful Directions

Trying to be helpful, the driver tells them, "Look, go to that other platform. You'll find buses heading to Majestic. Take a bus from there, and you will get a bus to Dubai."

The two pranksters, trying hard not to laugh, ask again, "Really? We can get a bus to Dubai from Majestic?" The driver confidently says, "Yes, you'll have to change buses there," and continues to give them directions.

The video has gone viral, and people can't stop laughing. The best part is, the driver doesn't seem to be joking. He might have genuinely thought that, just like Singapore, there's a new locality in Bengaluru called Dubai. The whole idea of a BMTC bus going all the way to Dubai is what makes this so funny.