Bengaluru police have arrested a domestic help, Dhanalakshmi, for cheating an elderly couple in Frazer Town and stealing ₹8 lakh and 54 grams of gold over a year. Pulakeshinagar police recovered the stolen items and confirmed the accused’s arrest.

The Elderly Couple from Frazer Town

The victims, an elderly couple living in Frazer Town, had hired Dhanalakshmi to assist with household chores. The couple trusted her implicitly and even took her along when they visited the bank each month to withdraw cash for their expenses.

Dhanalakshmi Watched Where They Kept Money

While working in the household, Dhanalakshmi observed where the couple stored their cash after returning from the bank. Using this information, she gradually began siphoning off money and gold jewellery. Over the course of a year, she stole approximately 54 grams of gold and around ₹8 lakh in cash.

Son-in-Law Uncovers the Theft

The crime came to light when the couple’s son-in-law noticed that cash and jewellery were frequently going missing. Upon closer inspection, he realised it was a systematic theft and promptly filed a complaint at the Pulakeshinagar police station.

Truth Revealed in Investigation

Following the complaint, police registered a case and launched a detailed investigation. During questioning, it became evident that Dhanalakshmi was responsible for the thefts. Authorities arrested her and recovered the stolen gold jewellery and cash from her possession.

Another Similar Incident in Bengaluru

This is not an isolated case. In a separate incident, the Subramanya police arrested another domestic help for stealing gold jewellery from the home of a private company employee. Police recovered jewellery worth ₹4 lakh from the accused, who had been stealing without the owners noticing.