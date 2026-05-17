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Bengaluru: Four Foreign Women Escape From Kothanur Shelter Home, Police Launch Search Operation
Four foreign women from Uganda and Nigeria have escaped from the ‘Home of Hope’ shelter in Bengaluru’s Kothanur area. The incident occurred after they allegedly broke a window grill. Police have launched a search operation and registered a case.
Foreign Women Escape From Bengaluru Shelter Home
A disturbing incident has been reported in the city, where illegal foreign nationals were staying at an ashram operating as a shelter for the homeless.
It has now come to light that four foreign women have escaped from the ‘Home of Hope’ shelter under the jurisdiction of Kothanur police station.
Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Security Concerns Raised After Early Morning Escape Incident
The incident took place on May 11 at around 3 am. It is learnt that the women escaped by breaking the grill of a second-floor window of the shelter. The incident has raised serious questions about the security arrangements at the shelter home.
The escape reportedly occurred on May 11, and their whereabouts are yet to be ascertained.
Visa Overstay And Identities Confirmed In Bengaluru Escape Case
The absconding women have been identified as nationals of Uganda and Nigeria. Their names have been confirmed as Topista, Nagawa, Safina and Pitina. They had been staying in India illegally after their visas expired and had not returned to their respective countries.
Foreign Nationals Kept Under FRRO Custody At Shelter Home
The police had detained these foreign nationals for violating visa rules. Later, Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) officials placed them at the ‘Home of Hope’ shelter home due to a lack of space in the jail.
The shelter housed a large number of foreign nationals, and their supervision was the responsibility of FRRO officials.
Police Probe Links Possible Drug-Related Involvement
Suspicions of illegal activities had already been raised after some foreigners staying at the centre were found in possession of marijuana and other drugs.
Police have also expressed suspicion that the escaped women may be involved in similar activities.
Police Launch Search Operation For Absconding Foreign Women
A case has been registered at Kothanur police station in connection with the incident, and police have launched an extensive search operation for the absconding women. Checkpoints and blockades have been increased across various parts of the city.
The escape of foreign women from the shelter home has raised concerns over security arrangements and the monitoring of illegal immigrants. The investigation is ongoing, and police efforts to trace the missing women have been intensified.
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