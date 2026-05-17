A shocking incident from Tumakuru, Karnataka, has emerged where a father allegedly killed his 17-year-old daughter over her relationship and buried her body near his farmland. The case came to light a month later after a police investigation and confession, leading to his arrest.

In a deeply disturbing incident reported from Nimbemaradahalli village in Sira taluk, a father allegedly murdered his 17-year-old daughter and buried her body in a ditch near his farmland after disapproving of her relationship. The case came to light nearly a month after the crime, following a detailed police investigation.

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Victim And Accused Identified

The deceased has been identified as 17-year-old Meghana. The accused is her father, 48-year-old Thimmarayappa. According to reports, Meghana was in a relationship with a boy who was a relative on her mother’s side. The father strongly opposed the relationship, leading to repeated disputes at home.

Crime Committed On April 16

Police said Thimmarayappa allegedly killed his daughter on April 16 following prolonged domestic tension. He later buried the body in a government-owned ditch adjacent to his farm in an attempt to conceal the crime.

He then misled the family and authorities, claiming ignorance of her whereabouts, and a missing person complaint was subsequently filed.

Police Investigation And Suspicious Behaviour

Meghana’s mother lodged a complaint at Kallambella police station after her daughter went missing. During the investigation, police found the father’s behaviour suspicious.

When summoned for questioning, Thimmarayappa allegedly fled and remained absconding for nearly a month, reportedly staying in places such as Tirupati and Dharmasthala. Later, his wife also filed a missing complaint regarding her husband, which helped police track him down. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the crime.

Body Exhumed And Legal Action Initiated

Following the confession, police recovered the body in the presence of the Sira Tahsildar. A post-mortem examination was conducted on the spot, and further legal proceedings have been initiated.

Thimmarayappa has been arrested by the Kallambella police, and the investigation is ongoing. The incident has triggered widespread outrage across the district.