A viral video has reignited concerns over illegal immigration and deep-rooted corruption in India’s identity verification systems as two individuals reportedly illegal Bangladeshi immigrants claim that they can enter India and government documents can also be procured simply by paying money.

The video captures a chilling exchange that lays bare how the system is being exploited.

“When you come from the border, who do you give Rs 20,000 to?” a man is heard asking in the video. To which one of the illegal immigrants responds, “I give it to the person who brings it.”

“Is there no military at the border? Yes, there is a military. Then how do you come inside India? People bring it. Do you make an Aadhaar card here? Yes, I make an Aadhar card here. Who makes it for you? How much does it cost? Rs 2,000.”

“How much does it cost to come inside India from the border? Rs 20,000. They take Rs 20,000 and drop you inside India? How did you come to know about coming to Bangalore? There is a train here. Do you have a contract here? Do you have a job? No, I don't have a job. I come by train.”

These admissions suggest the existence of a well-oiled machinery that enables illegal entry into the country, followed by the procurement of Aadhaar cards and other documents without proper verification. Such operations allow illegal immigrants to blend seamlessly into society, access public resources, and remain undetected for long periods.

