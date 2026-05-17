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From Rice To Pulses: Daily Essentials Become Costlier For Families Across Karnataka
Rice and pulses prices have increased across Karnataka, making daily essentials costlier for families. The rise in grocery prices is adding pressure on household budgets, with consumers already struggling due to inflation in essential commodities.
Rising Grocery Prices Across the State
The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has triggered several economic challenges, including rising crude oil prices and pressure on foreign exchange reserves. As a result, petrol and diesel prices in India have been increased by Rs 3.
Following the fuel price hike, the cost of essential commodities has also gone up.
Grocery prices across the state have now increased, adding to the financial burden on households.
Rice Prices Surge Across the State
The sharp rise in the prices of essential commodities has become a major concern for the common man. Rice prices have now witnessed a significant increase across the state, with market rates rising steadily over the past week.
The wholesale prices of both regular and premium varieties of rice have gone up by ₹3 to ₹10.
Traders say rice prices have been increasing continuously for the last 15 days, and there is a possibility of a further hike once the revised rates reach the retail market.
Rice Bag Prices Rise by ₹100–₹200
The price of a 26 kg rice bag has increased by ₹100 to ₹200, further burdening consumers already struggling with rising living costs.
Apart from inadequate rainfall and a decline in production, higher transportation and warehousing costs have also contributed to the sharp price rise.
As a result, middle-class families and daily wage labourers are finding it increasingly difficult to manage their household expenses.
Sharp Rise in Rice Prices Across the Market
Rice prices have witnessed a sharp increase across the state over the past week, affecting both regular and premium varieties. Traders attribute the hike to supply shortages, rising transportation costs and declining production.
- Sona Masoori Steam Rice: Increased from ₹69 to ₹78 per kg
- RNR Steam Rice: Increased from ₹69 to ₹79 per kg
- RNR Raw Rice: Increased from ₹66 to ₹76 per kg
- Sona Masoori Raw Rice: Increased from ₹58 to ₹65 per kg
- Kolam Raw Rice: Increased from ₹69 to ₹80 per kg
The continued rise in rice prices has added to the financial burden on consumers, especially middle-class families and daily wage workers.
Pulses Prices Rise After Rice Hike
Following the sharp increase in rice prices, the cost of pulses has also gone up in the market. The price of pulses has increased from ₹125 to ₹128 per kg, while rates of other varieties are also witnessing a steady rise.
The continued increase in essential commodity prices has made daily life more expensive for common people, with many families struggling to manage their household expenses and make ends meet.
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