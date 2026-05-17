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Bengaluru Airport Records 400 Million Passengers, Tops Cargo Handling With Historic Growth
KIA has achieved a major milestone by handling 400 million passengers since inception. In 2025–26 alone, it recorded strong passenger growth along with a rise in international travel and cargo operations, strengthening its global connectivity.
Kempegowda International Airport Crosses 40 Crore Passenger Milestone
Kempegowda International Airport (BIAL) has achieved a significant milestone by serving a total of 40 crore passengers as of April 2026. This achievement marks a major milestone in the airport’s growth and operational success.
The information was shared during the BIAL Governing Council’s progress review meeting for the financial year 2025–26, chaired by Chief Secretary to the Government, Shalini Rajneesh.
BIAL Records Strong Growth In Passenger Traffic
The airport has served 400 million passengers since its inception in 2008. In the financial year 2025–26 alone, 44.47 million passengers were handled at the airport.
Overall, passenger traffic increased by 6.2% compared to the previous year. International passenger traffic recorded a sharp rise of 23.9%, with 7.23 million travellers flying on international routes.
Domestic passenger numbers also grew by 3.3%, reaching 37.24 million.
Strong Growth In Cargo Operations At Bengaluru Airport
The airport is also a major hub for cargo transport, handling 5.32 lakh tonnes of cargo in 2025–26. It is connected to 38 global hubs, including Chicago, Singapore, London and Frankfurt, through 15 cargo airlines.
In particular, exports of roses (6 crore flowers, a 38% increase), mangoes (12% increase) and coriander (13% increase) have seen significant growth.
International Recognition And Future Expansion Plans
The airport has received international acclaim across several categories, including passenger experience, use of technology, safety and modern design, according to a BIAL release.
The board of directors is of the view that, given the steadily increasing number of passengers each year, there is a need to expand the airport’s capacity in the coming years. In this context, discussions were held on undertaking further infrastructure development projects.
Significant Growth In Passenger Traffic At Bengaluru Airport
The airport has set a new record by handling a maximum of 1.39 lakh passengers in a single day. Currently, the airport offers direct connectivity to 78 domestic and 34 international destinations.
Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, is witnessing rapid growth in passenger traffic, cargo services and international connectivity. It is expected to further strengthen its global position with continued expansion in the coming years.
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