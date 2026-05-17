Heavy rainfall in the Ghats and surrounding regions has improved water inflow in the Netravati River in Mangaluru. Water levels in key dams have risen, easing earlier fears of a drinking water shortage and stabilising supply conditions for now.

Just a few weeks ago, widespread concern gripped residents of Dakshina Kannada as the water level in the Netravati River, the lifeline of the district, dropped drastically. The intense summer heat had exposed large stretches of the riverbed, with sand and rocks clearly visible from the Jakribettu dam in Bantwal to the Panemangalore New Bridge.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The reduced inflow into the river triggered fears of a drinking water shortage in both Bantwal and the Mangaluru City Corporation limits. In response, Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik Ulippadiguttu directed officials to closely monitor the situation and ensure efficient management of the drinking water supply.

The District Collector’s office also issued a crucial directive to prevent any crisis in Mangaluru city. Authorities ordered the regulated release of water from the AMR dam to the Thumbe dam to maintain a level of 6 metres. It was also instructed that the remaining water in the AMR dam be strictly reserved for drinking purposes.

Mangaluru city depends on the Thumbe vented dam on the Netravati River, which has a maximum storage capacity of 10.41 MCM. As per data dated 21-04-2026, the water level at Thumbe dam stood at 4.71 metres, while the AMR dam recorded 18.62 metres, with reserves estimated to be sufficient for about 22 days of supply.

Relief From The Skies As Rain Revives River Flow

However, continuous rainfall over the Ghats and foothill regions over the past three to four days has significantly improved the situation. The increased inflow into the river has brought visible relief, and regulated water releases from the Shambhur AMR dam have further stabilised the flow.

As a result, the Netravati River has begun to replenish and flow steadily once again. The Jakribettu dam is now full, with excess water being released downstream, while the Thumbe dam is also steadily filling up. The river, once reduced to dry rocks under the scorching heat, now appears vibrant and full of life.

Drinking Water Situation Under Control For Now

At present, sufficient water is available up to the Thumbe dam, reducing the immediate risk of a drinking water shortage. Residents believe that if rainfall continues for a few more days, the region may avoid any crisis even in the event of a delayed monsoon.