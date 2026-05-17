A man in Lingasugur town of Raichur district, Karnataka, has been arrested for allegedly killing his elder brother following a domestic dispute and attempting to stage the death as a suicide. Police said the accused later confessed during interrogation and was taken into custody.

In a shocking incident reported from Lingasugur town in Raichur district, a man has been arrested for allegedly killing his elder brother and attempting to pass it off as a suicide. According to police, the incident stemmed from a long-standing domestic dispute, as the accused was reportedly upset with his elder brother’s habitual drunken behaviour and frequent quarrels at home. Tensions escalated on the day of the incident, leading to a tragic outcome that shocked the family and local residents.

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Murder Over Domestic Dispute

The deceased has been identified as Basavaraj (32), while the accused is his younger brother Sridhar (27). Police said the elder brother allegedly returned home drunk and created a disturbance, which led to an argument. In a fit of rage, the younger brother allegedly suffocated him with a pillow.

Attempt To Stage Suicide

After the murder, Sridhar allegedly attempted to stage the death as a suicide. He is said to have used a saree to hang the body from a ceiling fan and also broken the room latch to make it appear as though it was forced open. He later brought the body down and, claiming that his brother might still be alive, rushed him to the taluk hospital along with their mother in a private vehicle.

Suspicion Raised At Hospital

The plan reportedly fell apart at the hospital, where doctors declared Basavaraj brought dead. Suspicion grew after the father, Vasudev, filed a complaint with Lingasugur police expressing doubts about the circumstances of the death.

Police Investigation And Arrest

Following the complaint, police visited the scene and initiated an investigation. Senior officers, including Raichur District Superintendent of Police Arunangshu Giri, Lingasugur DYSP Dattatreya Karnad and Police Inspector Hosakerappa, inspected the spot. During interrogation, Sridhar allegedly confessed to the crime and was taken into custody. A case has been registered at Lingasugur police station, and further investigation is underway.