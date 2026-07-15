A viral video allegedly filmed inside a Mumbai local train has sparked outrage online after it showed a woman encouraging a young child to throw a wrapper out of the window of a moving train, raising concerns over civic responsibility and parenting.

A viral video allegedly filmed inside a Mumbai local train has sparked outrage online after it showed a woman encouraging a young child to throw a wrapper out of the window of a moving train, raising concerns over civic responsibility and parenting. The now-viral clip shows the woman carefully folding a wrapper before handing it to the child and gesturing for him to toss it outside. The child follows her instructions and throws the wrapper out of the moving train.

"Teaching her son how to throw garbage from the local train. Tried to stop her, but the lady said, 'Train aapki property hai kya (Is the train your property)?’ Shameless act," read the video caption.

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The footage triggered outrage, with many users arguing that the incident reflected irresponsible parenting rather than a one-off act of littering. Several commenters said children learn by observing adults, making the woman's actions especially concerning.

Many also highlighted what they called the irony of teaching a child to litter while later blaming civic authorities for poor sanitation.

The incident has also prompted calls for action, with several users urging authorities to identify the woman through the viral video and impose a hefty fine for littering.