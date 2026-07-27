A 52-year-old man was allegedly electrocuted by an illegal wild boar trap in Chikkamagaluru's Kadur taluk. Police arrested three men for allegedly burying the body to destroy evidence after CCTV footage helped crack the case. The investigation is ongoing.

A shocking incident has come to light in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district, where a 52-year-old man allegedly died after coming into contact with an illegal electrified wire laid to trap wild boars. In an apparent attempt to conceal the incident, the accused allegedly buried the victim's body in a field instead of informing the authorities. The case came to light only after the victim's family launched a search, and CCTV footage helped the police uncover the alleged crime. Three people have since been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

Victim Electrocuted by Illegal Wild Boar Trap

The deceased has been identified as Kariyappa, 52, a resident of Donnekoranahalli village near Yagati in Kadur taluk.

According to the police, the accused had illegally installed an electrified wire fence around an agricultural field to prevent wild boars from damaging crops. Kariyappa allegedly came into contact with the live wire and was electrocuted on the spot.

Instead of reporting the incident to the authorities, the accused allegedly buried his body in the same field in an attempt to destroy evidence.

CCTV Footage Helped Crack the Case

The incident came to light after Kariyappa failed to return home, prompting his family to search for him.

During the search, family members examined CCTV footage from a nearby farm, which showed Kariyappa walking through the area. A few hours later, the same footage reportedly captured another man behaving suspiciously near the location.

Based on the CCTV footage, the police detained the man for questioning. During the investigation, the alleged sequence of events came to light.

Three Accused Arrested

Following the investigation, the Yagati police arrested three men identified as Chandrapa, Kenchappa and Yadukumar.

According to the police, the accused allegedly admitted that Kariyappa had died after coming into contact with the electrified trap they had set up for wild boars.

Body to Be Exhumed in Presence of Assistant Commissioner

Officials said the Tarikere Assistant Commissioner (AC) is scheduled to visit the site, where Kariyappa's body will be exhumed in the presence of the Assistant Commissioner for a post-mortem examination.

Police have deployed security personnel at the location to preserve evidence and maintain law and order during the exhumation process.

A case has been registered at the Yagati Police Station, and further investigation is underway.