Bengaluru Police have successfully busted a notorious bike theft gang involved in repeated two-wheeler thefts across the city. Four accused, Ranjith, Yuvaraj, Vinod, and Manikanth, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Investigations revealed that the gang had stolen as many as 60 Hero Honda Splendor motorcycles, with the total value of the stolen vehicles estimated at around ₹50 lakh. Police further stated that some of the bikes stolen in Bengaluru were transported and sold in locations where the Telugu film Pushpa was shot, indicating the gang’s inter-state operations.