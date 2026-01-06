Bengaluru: Four Arrested for Stealing 60 Hero Honda Splendor Bikes Worth ₹50 Lakh
Bengaluru Police arrested four accused for stealing 60 Hero Honda Splendor bikes worth ₹50 lakh. The gang targeted bikes across the city, some of which were sold in Tamil Nadu. Police recovered all stolen vehicles after the arrests.
Notorious Bike Theft Gang Busted in Bengaluru
Bengaluru Police have successfully busted a notorious bike theft gang involved in repeated two-wheeler thefts across the city. Four accused, Ranjith, Yuvaraj, Vinod, and Manikanth, have been arrested in connection with the case.
Investigations revealed that the gang had stolen as many as 60 Hero Honda Splendor motorcycles, with the total value of the stolen vehicles estimated at around ₹50 lakh. Police further stated that some of the bikes stolen in Bengaluru were transported and sold in locations where the Telugu film Pushpa was shot, indicating the gang’s inter-state operations.
Splendor Bikes Targeted Due to High Market Demand
The accused deliberately targeted Hero Honda Splendor motorcycles while avoiding other luxury bikes. Police said these models were chosen because they could be sold quickly at lower prices and had consistently high market demand.
Investigators further revealed that the accused were well aware of the strong demand for Hero Honda Splendor bikes, particularly in Tamil Nadu, and therefore stole the vehicles in Bengaluru before transporting them to the neighbouring state for sale.
Accused Used Quick and Systematic Theft Methods
Police said the arrested accused employed specialised techniques to steal motorcycles, often completing the theft within minutes by using duplicate keys or breaking the handle locks. During interrogation, the accused reportedly admitted to stealing an average of four bikes per day.
They would travel to Bengaluru by bus, identify parked two-wheelers in different localities, and then ride the stolen bikes away, making detection difficult.
CCTV Footage Leads Police to Accused
Amid a rise in bike theft cases, Bengaluru Police launched an investigation using CCTV footage from various locations. Clues obtained from the footage helped the police identify and successfully arrest the accused.
Following the arrests, the police recovered 60 stolen motorcycles from the accused, marking a major breakthrough in the investigation.
Stolen Bikes Sold in Tamil Nadu’s Hilly Regions
Police investigations revealed that motorcycles stolen in Bengaluru were transported and sold in the Jolarpettai and Tirupattur areas of Tamil Nadu. A significant number of the stolen bikes were sold to residents of Vadagottur village in Vellore district.
According to the police, Vadagottur is a hilly region where Hero Honda Splendor motorcycles are particularly suitable. These bikes are in high demand due to their durability, good mileage, and ease of riding in first gear on steep and uneven roads.
Laptop Theft Racket Busted in Another Incident
In another incident, Electronic City police arrested two accused, Rajadorai and Gautam, in connection with a laptop theft case. Police said Rajadorai specifically targeted paying guest (PG) accommodations, stealing laptops during the early morning hours when residents were asleep.
Investigations revealed that Gautam, a software engineer and data analyst from Tamil Nadu, would purchase the stolen laptops and sell them further. He owned a laptop shop and allegedly directed Rajadorai to steal laptops for resale. The accused were identified and arrested based on CCTV footage. Following their arrest, police recovered 48 laptops of various brands, collectively valued at around ₹40 lakh.
