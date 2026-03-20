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Bengaluru: Driver’s Negligence Causes BMTC Bus to Crash Into Depot Building (Photos)
A BMTC electric bus at Peenya depot in Bengaluru crashed into a building after reportedly moving on its own due to a handbrake lapse. The incident damaged vehicles and property, but no casualties were reported, raising concerns over safety.
Driver Negligence Leads to BMTC Bus Rolling on Its Own
A serious incident occurred in Bengaluru early this morning, though fortunately no injuries were reported. The bus was being prepared for departure at the Peenya 2nd Phase BMTC depot, as per routine operations.
At around 6:40 am, the situation took a sudden and alarming turn when the bus reportedly began moving on its own. The unexpected incident shocked those present at the depot, raising concerns about safety and negligence. Authorities are likely to investigate the cause to prevent such occurrences in the future.
Parked BMTC Bus Rolls Forward, Crashes Into Wall
A horrific incident took place at the Peenya bus depot in Bengaluru, where a parked bus suddenly began moving on its own and crashed into a wall at high speed. The unexpected movement created panic among those present at the depot.
The driver was left in shock, momentarily unable to comprehend what had happened. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the incident has raised serious concerns about safety measures and possible negligence at the depot.
Unattended BMTC Electric Bus Rolls Into Building at Peenya
A shocking incident occurred at the Peenya bus depot in Bengaluru, where a parked BMTC electric bus (KA51-AK4169) suddenly started moving on its own and picked up speed. Despite there being no one in the driver’s seat, the bus rammed straight into a BMTC building.
In the impact, the bus also crashed into four two-wheelers parked nearby, causing significant damage. As the vehicle moved out of control, people present at the depot ran in different directions to save themselves. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the incident has raised serious concerns about safety and operational lapses.
Bus Crashes Into Traffic Control Room, Building Damaged
In a shocking incident at the Peenya BMTC depot in Bengaluru, a bus did not just collide with parked two-wheelers but continued moving and rammed straight into the traffic controller’s room. The impact was so intense that the entire building shook when the bus hit the wall.
The section of the building that bore the impact suffered visible damage, with window panels and walls cracking under the force. Authorities noted that if there had been people inside the room or standing in front of the bus, the incident could have resulted in a major tragedy. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in this accident.
Driver Negligence Blamed for Peenya BMTC Bus Incident
A small mistake by the driver appears to have led to a potentially serious accident at the Peenya BMTC depot in Bengaluru. Initial enquiries have revealed a shocking cause behind the incident.
According to sources, the driver allegedly failed to apply the handbrake while parking the electric bus. This lapse allowed the vehicle to move on its own, resulting in damage worth thousands of rupees to BMTC property. Staff at the depot have since pointed out that the incident could have been avoided had the handbrake been properly engaged, highlighting the importance of strict adherence to safety procedures.
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