A serious incident occurred in Bengaluru early this morning, though fortunately no injuries were reported. The bus was being prepared for departure at the Peenya 2nd Phase BMTC depot, as per routine operations.

At around 6:40 am, the situation took a sudden and alarming turn when the bus reportedly began moving on its own. The unexpected incident shocked those present at the depot, raising concerns about safety and negligence. Authorities are likely to investigate the cause to prevent such occurrences in the future.