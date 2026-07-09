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Bengaluru: Bannerghatta Biological Park Celebrates Elephant's 2nd Birthday With Special Treats
Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru celebrated the second birthday of elephant with special treats, including fruits and vegetables. The celebration highlighted the park's care for animals, wildlife conservation efforts.
Two-Year-Old Elephant Celebrates Birthday at Bannerghatta Biological Park
Birthdays are usually celebrated with family and friends by cutting cakes and sharing special moments. However, a recent birthday celebration at the Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru caught everyone's attention for a unique reason.
The celebration was not held for a person, but for the adorable Elephant, who has completed two years. The special event at the zoo attracted visitors and highlighted the care and affection given to the animals at the park.
Second Birthday Celebrated With Special Treats
The second birthday of a female elephant at the Seegekatte area of Bannerghatta Safari, was specially celebrated by park officials and staff.
As part of the celebration, elephant was offered a variety of fruits and vegetables, including watermelon, apples, grapes, bananas and corn. The special treats were arranged by the park authorities to mark the occasion and celebrate the elephant's second birthday.
Special Celebration Showcases Care For Animals
As park staff watched the elephant enjoy the fruits, tourists present at the venue also captured the special moment on their mobile phones. Visitors were delighted to witness the unique celebration and record the memorable occasion.
Officials said that such special celebrations are organised at the park every year to express care and affection towards the animals and promote awareness about animal welfare.
Special Care And Conservation Efforts For Elephants
Currently, a total of 28 elephants are being housed at the Bannerghatta Biological Park and Safari. The park authorities are giving special priority to their care, health and conservation.
In addition, the park has introduced special initiatives to provide animal lovers with opportunities to learn more about the elephants and understand wildlife conservation efforts.
Birthday Celebration Creates Joy Among Animal Lovers
Those who adopt Rita for a period of five years will get the opportunity to name the baby elephant according to their choice. Through this initiative, the Bannerghatta Biological Park aims to encourage greater public participation in wildlife conservation.
Overall, the celebration of the adorable second birthday has won the hearts of animal lovers and created a joyful atmosphere at the Bannerghatta Biological Park.
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