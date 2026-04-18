Four cheetahs from South Africa have arrived at Bengaluru Airport as part of a wildlife conservation initiative. They were received by Forest Minister Ishwar Khandre and shifted to Bannerghatta Biological Park for a 30-day quarantine and monitoring.

In a major milestone for wildlife conservation in Karnataka, Kempegowda International Airport witnessed a special arrival at midnight as four cheetahs were flown in from South Africa. The big cats were received by Forest Minister Ishwar Khandre, marking a significant step towards strengthening wildlife conservation efforts in the state.

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Cheetahs Shifted To Bannerghatta Biological Park

The four cheetahs are being safely transported to their new home at Bannerghatta Biological Park. After arriving from South Africa, they have been placed under strict quarantine to help them acclimatise to India’s climate and surroundings. Veterinary experts are closely monitoring their health and behaviour to ensure a smooth transition.

30-Day Quarantine And Health Monitoring

Forest department officials and veterinarians have implemented a detailed care plan for the next 30 days. During this period, the cheetahs will remain in isolation and be provided with a specially designed diet. Regular health check-ups will be conducted to detect any signs of stress, infection, or illness.

Strict Safety Protocols In Place

Forest Minister Ishwar Khandre has directed officials to ensure strict adherence to all wildlife transport and safety protocols. Special emphasis has been placed on climate adaptation and medical care to help the cheetahs adjust comfortably to their new environment.

New Attraction For Wildlife Enthusiasts

The arrival of the cheetahs is expected to become a major attraction at Bannerghatta Biological Park. Officials hope the initiative will boost wildlife tourism while reinforcing the state government’s commitment to conservation. If they adapt well, the cheetahs are likely to become a key highlight for visitors in the coming months.