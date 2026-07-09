- Home
- Karnataka News
- NH 169: Heavy Vehicles Banned From Thanikode to SK Border; Check Alternative Routes
NH 169: Heavy Vehicles Banned From Thanikode to SK Border; Check Alternative Routes
Heavy vehicles have been banned on the NH 169 stretch between Thanikode and the SK Border after a survey revealed structural damage to bridges and the risk of road collapse. Authorities have announced alternative routes.
Survey Reveals Structural Damage to Bridges on National Highway 169
A recent survey of bridges along National Highway 169 has revealed structural damage at several locations, raising concerns about the condition of the infrastructure.
Officials found that the stone masonry on some smaller bridges had deteriorated, while sections of several bridge pillars had sustained partial damage.
The survey also revealed that concrete had peeled away from parts of the bridge slabs, exposing the steel reinforcement bars. In addition, handrails on several bridges were found to be damaged or missing, highlighting the need for immediate repair and maintenance.
Risk of Road Collapse Raises Safety Concerns
Four small bridges along this stretch of National Highway 169 are reportedly in a severely deteriorated condition and could be at risk of structural failure, particularly under the weight of heavy vehicles.
Continuous rainfall has also caused soil erosion on both sides of the highway, weakening the road's foundation. Authorities and local residents fear that if the erosion continues, sections of the road could collapse, increasing the risk of serious accidents, especially when heavy vehicles pass through the area.
Heavy Vehicles Banned Until September 30, 2026
In view of the deteriorating condition of the bridges and the risk of road collapse, District Collector Bhanwar Singh Meena has imposed a ban on the movement of heavy vehicles carrying loads exceeding 12 tonnes until September 30, 2026.
The restriction applies to tippers, lorries, vehicles transporting construction materials and other heavy goods vehicles. Authorities have also identified an alternative route for affected traffic.
The movement of heavy vehicles on the National Highway 169 stretch between Thanikode and the SK Border has been completely prohibited during the period of the ban.
Alternative Routes for Heavy Vehicles
Authorities have announced the following alternative routes for heavy vehicles during the traffic restrictions on National Highway 169:
- Heavy vehicles travelling from Chikkamagaluru should take the route via Balehonnur, Magundi, Kalasa, Kudremukh and the SK Border.
- Heavy vehicles travelling from Narasimharajapura should also take the route via Balehonnur, Magundi, Kalasa, Kudremukh and the SK Border.
- Heavy vehicles travelling from Koppa should take the route via Jayapura, Balehonnur, Magundi, Kalasa, Kudremukh and the SK Border.
Fear of Bridge Collapse Raises Safety Concerns
This stretch of National Highway 169 becomes particularly hazardous during the monsoon because of its sharp bends, steep gradients and single-lane carriageway.
Continuous rainfall has caused significant soil erosion along both sides of the road, weakening its foundation and increasing the risk of further damage.
Authorities fear that the deteriorating condition of the bridges and the road could lead to structural failure if heavy vehicles continue to use the route.
The situation has heightened concerns over the possibility of bridge or road collapses, increasing the risk of serious accidents and prompting authorities to impose precautionary measures to ensure public safety.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.