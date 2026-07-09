A recent survey of bridges along National Highway 169 has revealed structural damage at several locations, raising concerns about the condition of the infrastructure.

Officials found that the stone masonry on some smaller bridges had deteriorated, while sections of several bridge pillars had sustained partial damage.

The survey also revealed that concrete had peeled away from parts of the bridge slabs, exposing the steel reinforcement bars. In addition, handrails on several bridges were found to be damaged or missing, highlighting the need for immediate repair and maintenance.