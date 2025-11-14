A leopard attacked a safari bus at Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru, injuring a woman from Chennai. The incident has led authorities to suspend all non-AC bus safaris indefinitely while a full safety review are carried out.

Bengaluru: What began as a routine visit to Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) turned into a frightening experience on Thursday when a leopard suddenly struck a safari bus, injuring a 56-year-old woman from Chennai. The incident occurred around 1 pm inside the leopard enclosure, leaving visitors and staff shaken and prompting an immediate suspension of all non-air-conditioned safari buses for a safety review.

Leopard Lunges at Safari Bus

According to BBP officials, the incident happened when a non-AC safari bus operated by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation entered the leopard enclosure. Without warning, the leopard leapt at the vehicle, clawing at the window where the tourist, Vahitha Banu, was seated.

A staff member recounted: “The leopard sprang at the window. Although the woman tried to pull her hand back, the animal managed to claw her, causing bleeding injuries.”

She was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently reported to be stable.

Authorities Suspend Non-AC Safari Operations

BBP Executive Director AV Surya Sen described the incident as “unfortunate” and said drivers had already been instructed to exercise additional caution due to increased leopard activity.

“In view of the incident, all non-air-conditioned safari buses have been suspended indefinitely until a complete safety audit is conducted,” the statement said. During the suspension, the park will inspect and reinforce safari vehicle windows, grills, and protective covers.

Second Leopard-Related Incident in Three Months

This is the second such incident in recent months. On 15 August, a 12-year-old boy sustained minor injuries after a leopard brushed its claws through the window grills of a safari bus. Following that episode, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre directed BBP authorities to install mesh covers on safari bus windows and designated photography points to prevent direct contact between visitors and animals.

Inside the Leopard Enclosure

The Leopard Safari enclosure spans nearly 20 hectares and houses rescued and rehabilitated leopards brought from conflict-prone areas across Karnataka. It is secured with a 4.5-metre chain-link fence, angled metal sheets, and railway barricades to prevent breaches from inside or outside.

Safety Concerns Under Spotlight

Despite multiple layers of protection, Thursday’s attack has reignited concerns about safety protocols. Park authorities have launched a comprehensive internal review to identify lapses and strengthen visitor protection. Officials stressed that safari operations will resume only after every vehicle undergoes a detailed inspection and all necessary modifications are completed.