The CBI has arrested an assistant postmaster and a postman from the Saragur Post Office in Mysuru district for allegedly siphoning ₹1.3 crore from 44 customer savings accounts. Investigators suspect more accounts may have been affected as the probe continues.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two employees of the Saragur Post Office in Karnataka's Mysuru district for allegedly siphoning off ₹1.3 crore from 44 customer savings accounts. According to the agency, the accused misused customers' login credentials to transfer funds into their own accounts and those of their relatives over a period of nearly three years. Both accused have been taken into CBI custody for further questioning as the investigation continues.

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Two Post Office Employees Arrested

The arrested individuals are an assistant postmaster and a postman employed at the Saragur Post Office.

Following their arrest on Wednesday, CBI officials produced the accused before a Special CBI Court in Bengaluru, which remanded them to CBI custody for further investigation.

How the Alleged Fraud Was Carried Out?

According to the CBI's preliminary investigation, the alleged fraud took place between 2022 and 2025.

Investigators believe the accused misused the login IDs and passwords of customers with savings accounts at the post office. Using these credentials, they allegedly transferred money from the customers' accounts into their own bank accounts and those of their relatives.

The agency suspects the fraud was carried out systematically over an extended period and is investigating whether other customer accounts may also have been targeted.

Investigation Underway

CBI officials believe more details are likely to emerge as the investigation progresses. The agency is examining financial records and other evidence to determine the full extent of the alleged misappropriation.

Investigators are also verifying whether funds from other customer accounts were diverted using a similar method.

Case Registered Under Fraud and Corruption Laws

The CBI registered the case on March 6 following a written complaint alleging the misappropriation of customer funds at the Saragur Post Office.

The case has been registered under provisions relating to cheating, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In a press statement, the CBI said it launched an investigation immediately after receiving the complaint, which ultimately led to the arrest of the two accused.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials are expected to examine additional financial transactions to determine whether the alleged fraud extends beyond the 44 identified customer accounts.