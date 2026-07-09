Seven people from Dharwad were killed and two others sustained serious injuries in a horrific road accident at Arabail Ghat in Yellapur taluk of Uttara Kannada district on Thursday morning.

The accident occurred when a cruiser vehicle carrying tourists collided head-on with a lorry. The impact of the collision was so severe that seven passengers died on the spot, while two others sustained critical injuries. They have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to preliminary information, all the deceased were residents of Dharwad and were on a pilgrimage to Gokarna, Murudeshwar and Dharmasthala when the accident occurred.

Police reached the spot soon after the incident and have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.