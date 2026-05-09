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Bengaluru Accounts for 87% of Dowry Cases Among Metro Cities, Tops India in Complaints: NCRB Report
Bengaluru accounted for 878 of the 1,008 dowry cases registered across India’s metro cities in 2024, according to the NCRB report. The city alone contributed nearly 87 per cent of total metro dowry complaints.
NCRB Report Reveals Bengaluru Tops Metro Cities In Dowry Cases
Bengaluru, widely recognised as India’s technology and innovation hub, has emerged in the spotlight for a troubling reason following the release of the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.
According to the ‘Crime in India 2024’ report released by the NCRB, the city accounts for the highest number of dowry-related cases registered among metro cities across the country.
Bengaluru Tops Metro Cities In Dowry Cases: NCRB Report
According to the ‘Crime in India 2024’ report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a total of 1,008 cases were registered under the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, across major metro cities in the country. Of these, Bengaluru alone accounted for 878 cases, which is nearly 87 per cent of the total cases reported in metropolitan cities.
The figures have emerged as a matter of serious concern, highlighting the growing number of dowry-related offences reported in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh ranked second, with 48 cases registered during the same period.
Bengaluru Records Highest Number Of Dowry Deaths Among South Indian Metro Cities
Bengaluru recorded 25 deaths related to dowry harassment in 2024, according to the latest NCRB data. While the number remains significantly lower than the 109 dowry deaths reported in Delhi, the figures have raised concerns when compared to other major South Indian cities.
Notably, cities such as Chennai, Kochi, and Coimbatore reported zero dowry deaths during the same period, highlighting the comparatively alarming situation in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru Tops Country In Crimes Against Women Under SLL Act
Apart from dowry-related offences, Bengaluru has also recorded a high number of other crimes against women. According to the latest NCRB data, the city ranked first in the country in cases registered under the Special and Local Laws (SLL) Act, with a total of 1,501 cases reported.
The figures have raised fresh concerns over women’s safety in the city and highlight the need for stronger enforcement, preventive measures, and support systems to address crimes against women.
Bengaluru Tops Metro Cities In Cases Of Physical Abuse Against Women
Bengaluru recorded the highest number of cases related to physical abuse against women, with 897 cases reported, according to the latest NCRB data. Mumbai ranked second with 857 cases.
The figures have sparked debate over whether the rise in registered cases in Bengaluru reflects increased legal awareness and reporting among women in recent years, or whether crimes against women have actually increased in the city.
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