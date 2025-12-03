The 100-Day Intensive Awareness Campaign for a Child Marriage Free Bharat will launch on December 4, 2025. The drive marks one year of the Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat campaign and aims to energise communities to end child marriage in India.

The 100-Day Intensive Awareness Campaign for a Child Marriage Free Bharat will be formally launched tomorrow (4 December 2025) at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, to mark one year of the Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat campaign. The Ministry of Women and Child Development had launched the Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat campaign on 27 November 2024, and it completed one year on 27 November 2025.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As per the release, the launch event tomorrow will be graced by the Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, in the august presence of the Minister of State, Savitri Thakur. As per the release, the programme will feature the National Pledge to End Child Marriage, a specially produced film showcasing inspiring change stories from across the country, and testimonies from frontline champions, celebrating collective progress and strengthening momentum for the next phase of the mission.

A live telecast of the event will be available on https://webcast.gov.in/mwcd.

The 100-Day Campaign Plan (Nov 2025 - Mar 2026)

The 100-Day Campaign (27 November 2025 - 8 March 2026) As per the release, the campaign follows a structured, three-spell plan designed to energise communities and encourage sustained action: Spell 1 (27 Nov - 31 Dec 2025): Awareness activities in schools, colleges, and universities, including debates, essay competitions, interactive sessions, and pledge ceremonies. Spell 2 (1 - 31 Jan 2026): Engagement with faith leaders, community influencers, and marriage service providers to amplify messages on child rights, safety, and empowerment. Spell 3 (1 Feb - 8 Mar 2026): Mobilisation of Gram Panchayats and Municipal Wards to pass resolutions declaring their jurisdictions child-marriage-free.

Inter-Ministerial Collaboration

This national drive will be implemented in close coordination with the Ministries of Health & Family Welfare, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, and Education, ensuring seamless collaboration and extensive grassroots reach.

A Nationwide Call to Action

Through this 100-day campaign, the Ministry calls upon citizens, institutions, and community leaders across the nation to join the movement and reaffirm India's commitment to building a Child Marriage Free Bharat.