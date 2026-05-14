Heavy rains continue to lash Karnataka’s border district of Belagavi, severely disrupting normal life in Sambaragi village of Athani taluk. More than 20 houses were reportedly reduced to rubble after intense rainfall that lasted for nearly an hour.

The heavy downpour caused widespread damage in the village, leaving hundreds of families homeless and forcing residents to seek shelter in safer places.

Local authorities are assessing the extent of the damage, while villagers have appealed for immediate relief and rehabilitation measures.