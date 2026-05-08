Heavy rain in Bengaluru triggered a tragedy near Bowring Hospital where a compound wall collapse killed seven people, along with two electrocution deaths. Following the incidents, GBA ordered demolition of 350 unsafe buildings across the city.

A recent spell of heavy rain has exposed serious safety lapses in the city’s infrastructure, leading to multiple fatalities and prompting urgent action from civic authorities. In a tragic incident near Bowring Hospital in Shivajinagar, a compound wall collapsed, claiming the lives of seven people. In separate rain-related incidents, two more individuals died due to electrocution. These events have raised major concerns over the condition of ageing and unsafe structures across the city. In response, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has launched a citywide drive targeting dilapidated buildings and compound walls, marking a significant shift in its enforcement approach.

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GBA Orders Demolition Of 350 Unsafe Buildings Across Bengaluru

Following the recent tragedies, officials have identified around 350 buildings across Bengaluru that are in a severely dilapidated condition. The GBA has issued strict orders for the immediate demolition of these structures. Many of these buildings are residential properties, while several also have commercial shops operating within them. Authorities have warned that these structures pose a serious risk, especially during heavy rainfall, and could lead to large-scale disasters if not removed promptly. Demolition notices have already been issued to all identified property owners.

Commissioner Issues Strict Warning To Property Owners

The drive to clear unsafe buildings was intensified after the Bowring Hospital compound wall collapse incident. GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has issued a strong directive, instructing property owners to demolish dangerous structures within the stipulated deadline. He warned that if owners fail to comply, the GBA will carry out demolition work directly and recover the costs from them. He also appealed to citizens to cooperate with the authorities and take preventive action before such structures collapse during rains and result in further loss of life.

15 Dangerous Compound Walls Already Demolished

Following the inspection by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Bowring Hospital site, where he reportedly expressed strong displeasure over the incident, civic authorities have accelerated their action. As a result, 15 unsafe compound walls have already been demolished across the city as part of the ongoing safety drive.

Zone-Wise List of Dilapidated Buildings Identified

Officials have also revealed that the highest concentration of unsafe buildings has been found in the Bengaluru South Corporation zone. Many of these structures are still occupied or in active use, increasing the risk to residents and the public.

Bengaluru South Corporation: 106 buildings

Bengaluru North Corporation: 84 buildings

Bengaluru Central Corporation: 49 buildings

Bengaluru East Corporation: 51 buildings

Bengaluru West Corporation: 60 buildings

Authorities have reiterated that strict action will continue against all identified unsafe structures to prevent further tragedies during the monsoon season.