The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms, heavy rain, and hailstorms across Karnataka for the next seven days, with alerts issued for several districts in both interior and coastal regions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh weather update indicating a wet and stormy spell across Karnataka. According to the Bengaluru Weather Centre, several districts in the state are likely to experience thunderstorms for the next seven days, along with warnings for hailstorms and heavy rainfall in parts of North and South Interior Karnataka.

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Monsoon Set to Advance Soon

Weather conditions are becoming favourable for the Southwest Monsoon to advance towards the South Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands around May 16. A low-pressure area developing in the Bay of Bengal is expected to further enhance rainfall activity over southern India, including Karnataka.

Hailstorm Alert in North Interior Karnataka

The IMD has issued a hailstorm warning for districts including Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, and Haveri on May 14 and 15. These regions may also witness strong winds reaching speeds of 50–60 kmph. Meanwhile, Koppal and Raichur are expected to receive moderate rainfall during the same period.

Authorities have advised residents to stay alert and avoid open areas during thunderstorms due to the risk of lightning and strong winds.

Heavy Rain Likely in South Interior Regions

South Interior Karnataka is also expected to see intense rainfall activity. Districts such as Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar may experience heavy showers on May 15 and 16.

A hailstorm warning has also been issued for Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, and Kodagu on May 15. Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, and Chikkaballapura are likely to receive moderate rain on May 14 and 15.

Coastal districts including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada are expected to experience thunderstorms from May 13 to 17. Wind speeds may reach 30–40 kmph initially, followed by frequent lightning and thunder activity in the coming days.

Bengaluru Weather Outlook

For Bengaluru, the next 24 hours are expected to remain partly cloudy with temperatures hovering around 34°C (maximum) and 23°C (minimum). Light to moderate rainfall is likely in some parts of the city over the next 48 hours.

Advisory and Temperature Rise

Despite rainfall predictions, IMD has also noted a possible rise of 2–3°C in maximum temperatures in some North Interior districts over the next five days. Citizens are advised to avoid sheltering under trees during thunderstorms, stay away from electric poles, and ensure crop protection measures for farmers during hailstorm conditions.