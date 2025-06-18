Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said the Greater Bengaluru project aims to replace BBMP with a new authority, improve governance, and prepare for upcoming municipal elections, promising a future-ready, inclusive city for citizens.

Bengaluru: Addressing the issue of the Karnataka government's 'Greater Bengaluru' project, state Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that the project is being brought in to plan a "special program" for Bengaluru.

Greater Bengaluru project aims to bring special programs to city

Last month on May 15, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the implementation of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, replacing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). The change came into effect following the Governor's assent to the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act.

DK Shivakumar mentioned that he has discussed the issue with the Congress party leaders. As the municipal elections will be held in Bengaluru, it was also among the topics discussed with the Congress party leadership.

"This is what is being done to plan special programs for Bengaluru. That is why I have discussed with our party leaders. The municipal elections need to be held in the coming days. This is what is being discussed about when the elections should be held", DK Shivakumar told reporters.

Plan to form municipal corporation within four months

He highlighted that the municipal corporation needs to be created in the next four months, and the number of municipalities that need to be created should be discussed. Shivakumar asserted that he has also spoken to the opposition leaders over the issue and has taken everyone into confidence.

"The municipal corporation needs to be formed within four months. we need to talk about how many municipalities should be created. We also need to talk with the opposition leaders. I spoke to them once before. We need to take everyone into confidence. We will speak for everyone", DK Shivakumar said.

Earlier today, DK Shivakumar met with the Bengaluru ministers and MLAs at his residence. The main agenda of the meeting was to address the issues related to the problems faced by the citizens of the city, including traffic and infrastructure of urban living.

DK Shivakumar: Building a future-ready and inclusive city

Taking to 'X', DK Shivakumar informed about the development and highlighted that the meeting was not just for the sake of solving problems but to create a city that is efficient, inclusive, and future-ready.

"We're listening. We're building the Bengaluru of tomorrow. As Bengaluru Development Minister, I met with city ministers and MLAs to address the real challenges our citizens face - from traffic to infrastructure to urban living. This is not just problem-solving; it's a shared journey to create a city that is efficient, inclusive, and future-ready. Every concern matters. Every voice counts", DK Shivakumar's 'X' post read.

On May 25, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had said that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) division would be completed by September 15 and the Greater Bengaluru Authority would be formed after that.