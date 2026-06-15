India is witnessing a significant drop in monsoon rainfall just days after the seasonal rains advanced across several states. According to meteorological data, the country received only 19.2 mm of rainfall between June 4 and June 15, compared to the normal average of 53.7 mm. This translates into a rainfall shortfall of nearly 64%.

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The impact is visible across central, southern and eastern India, where rainfall has remained far below normal levels. Weather maps show widespread deficient and severely deficient rainfall conditions, indicating that the monsoon has failed to sustain its early momentum in many regions.