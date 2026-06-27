Construction of the new 100-bedded Kolasib District Hospital in Mizoram is nearing a critical phase. The modern facility, supported by MDoNER, will replace a congested 60-bed hospital and offer advanced services to the district's residents.

In a significant boost to the healthcare infrastructure of Mizoram, the construction of the new 100-bedded Kolasib District Hospital is nearing a critical phase. A high-level site visit was conducted on Thursday to review the progress of the project, which is being supported by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) under the NESIDS scheme.

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During the inspection, officials from the North Eastern Council (NEC) and state departments assessed the quality of civil works and discussed timelines with the executing agencies to ensure the timely completion of the modern medical facility.

Upgrading Healthcare for Kolasib

The project aims to upgrade the existing 60-bedded facility, which has been operating out of a congested building constructed in 1979. Speaking on the impact of the new hospital, Dr Samuel L Fanai, Medical Superintendent and Paediatrician at Kolasib District Hospital, termed the project a "great blessing" for the region.

"This hospital coming up is a great blessing for the district of Kolasib. Now this is going to be a 100-bedded hospital. Before, it was only a 60-bedded hospital. Actually, the original hospital was built, I think, way back in 1979. So the building was very old and very congested. Now with this new building coming up, I think we can give more services to the public. This will be very helpful for the people of this district," Dr Samuel said.

He further noted that the hospital expects to see an average of 100 to 120 patients daily and will soon house advanced equipment like CT scans and specialists in Anesthesiology, Psychiatry, and ENT as per IPHS norms.

Engineering Challenges and Phased Construction

The construction, being executed in three distinct blocks (A, B, and C), presents unique engineering challenges due to the hilly terrain and the necessity of keeping the old hospital operational during the transition.

Explaining the layout, Kelvin Lalhnachhuana, Executive Engineer, PWD, said, "Block A will house the OPD and Operation Theatres, while Block B is designated for Gynaecology, Pediatrics, and a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Block C will include private cabins and a cafeteria."

Detailing the logistical hurdles, Lalhnachhuana added, "We are dismantling the old blocks one by one to make space. Since the site is active, we cannot stock materials in bulk and have to bring them in small quantities. Being a hilly area, we also required deep excavations and basements to ensure structural safety against sliding."

Once completed, the hospital is expected to bridge the healthcare gap for the local population, providing modern medical access that was previously unavailable in the district.