Rahul Gandhi questioned PM Modi for wishing Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on his birthday, asking if he thought of deceased NEET aspirants. He said a broken system destroyed their future, while Pawan Khera listed their names in a post.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his birthday greetings to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, asking whether he had thought about deceased NEET aspirants while extending the wishes.

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He said each name on the list of deceased NEET aspirants represents a child with dreams, a family, and a future that was "destroyed by a broken system".

In a post on X, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha wrote, "Each name on this list was a child with a dream, a family, a future - all destroyed by a broken system and a government that refuses to learn or take accountability." https://x.com/RahulGandhi/status/2070483554283442580

"Remember these students. Every one of them. When PM Modi praised Dharmendra Pradhan ji on his birthday, did he even spare a thought for these children?" the post read.

Pawan Khera targets Pradhan over PM's birthday wish

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Pawan Khera targeted Dharmendra Pradhan by replying to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday wishes on X with a post listing the names of several deceased NEET aspirants.

Prime Minister Modi extended birthday greetings to the Union Minister on X. PM Modi wrote, "Birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji. He is making commendable efforts towards the implementation of the National Education Policy, which seeks to make India a hub for knowledge, learning and innovation. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Responding to the Prime Minister's post, Khera wrote, "Dear Dharmendra Uncle, Happy Birthday. You turn 57 today. We couldn't even reach half your age."

The names mentioned in Khera's post were Late Ritik Mishra, Late Anshika Pandey, Late Bhagyashree, Late Umesh Mali, Late Riya Kumari Thapa, Late Anukeerthana, Late Rima Begum, Late Siddharth Hegde, Late Pradeep Meghwal, Late Shivani Yadav, Late Renu Meena, Late Akansha, Late Kahan Patel, and Late Maithili Sonwane.

NEET re-exam amid paper leak row

The Congress leader's post came against the backdrop of recent reports of student deaths, including those of NEET aspirants, with the Opposition continuing to target the Centre over issues related to competitive examinations.

Meanwhile, on June 21, the high-stakes re-examination for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 concluded across the country and 14 destinations abroad, even as the process remained under the shadow of the paper leak controversy. (ANI)