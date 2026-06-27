AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal hit out at UP CM Yogi Adityanath, asking for his support to get capital punishment for those who embezzled Ram Mandir donations. Kejriwal's remarks came in response to Yogi's 'corruption' jibe at the AAP government.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief MInister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday hit out at Yogi Adityanath and said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister should support him in getting capital punishment for those responsible for embezzling donations at the Ram Mandir. Kejriwal, who visited Ayodhya amid the donation row, was responding to remarks of Yogi Adityanath in which took veiled dig at Kejriwal over AAP government's rule in Delhi and said it was marked by "corruption".

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'Why are you siding with the donation thieves?'

"Maharajji. Why are you siding with the donation thieves? These 'chandachors' are plotting to remove you as well. They won't even let you keep your chair. In my struggle to get the demons of the robbery at Lord Ram's home hanged, please stand with me," he said in response to Yogi Adiyanath's jibe at him.

In his remarks, Yogi Adiyanath talked of the development initiatives taken by double-engine government for development of Ayodhya.

8 Arrested in Embezzlement Case

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested eight people in connection with the case over alleged embezzling of donations at Ram Temple. They have been sent to judicial custody till Monday. (ANI)