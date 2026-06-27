MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya raised concerns about the moral quality of new RSS members after the govt came to power, questioning the ideology's significance amid a 'scarcity of good human beings'. He noted many officials now claim Sangh ties.

Vijayvargiya on Moral Quality in RSS

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday raised concerns regarding the moral quality of individuals joining the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) following the government's rise to power, saying that there is a scarcity of good human beings amid the crowd. He further remarked on the shift in public perception and administrative alignment, noting that after the government took office, there was a widespread trend of people associating themselves with the Sangh, with officials even claiming familial ties to 'Shakha' leadership.

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"After the government came to power, everyone became associated with the Sangh; every official became a 'Sangh man.' One official even claimed that his father was a 'Shakha' chief," he said. Expressing a critical view on the current state of human character within these crowds, Vijayvargiya questioned the significance of the ideologies of the organisation with a "scarcity of good human beings." "Today, there are crowds of all kinds, yet there is a scarcity of good human beings amidst them. This is the reality. The organisation is growing, and the ideology is spreading too. But if there are no good human beings, what is the significance of this ideology? We need to reflect deeply on this," he said.

Congress Seeks RSS Accountability

The remarks come at a time when Karnataka Minister and senior Congress leader Priyank Kharge wrote an open letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seeking clarity on the organisation's legal status, financial transparency and constitutional accountability as it marks 100 years of its existence, saying an organisation that claims over 60,000 shakhas and crores of swayamsevaks in India and abroad must be held to the "highest standards of transparency, accountability and constitutional compliance".

In the letter, he sought details on the RSS' legal status and organisational structure, its office-bearers, sources of donations and income, expenditure and assets, tax compliance, and the legal basis for conducting activities without formal registration.

The RSS has largely brushed off the demand, with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat earlier saying that he saw no need to respond to Kharge and dismissing the questions as a " political gimmick" the Sangh was used to. (ANI)