Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon welcomed the Maharashtra government's decision to form a committee for wider consultations with Sikh bodies before introducing the proposed Hazur Sahib Act, 2026, thanking CM Devendra Fadnavis for the move.

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Kewal Singh Dhillon on Friday welcomed the Maharashtra Government's decision to constitute a committee for wider consultations with religious bodies, Sikh scholars, and other stakeholders before introducing the proposed Hazur Sahib Act, 2026, in the Maharashtra Assembly.

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Kewal Singh Dhillon, who participated in the key deliberations telephonically, personally urged that broader consultation be undertaken with the Sikh Panth before any legislative framework concerning the administration of Takht Sri Hazur Sahib is finalised. His intervention was part of a high-level discussion facilitated by BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh, who had conveyed community concerns to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Responding promptly, the Chief Minister deputed his Cabinet colleague Chandrashekhar Bawankule to conduct detailed discussions on the matter.

Dhillon Welcomes 'Sensitive' Move, Reaffirms BJP's Commitment

Welcoming the outcome, Dhillon said, "I thank Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shri Chandrashekhar Bawankule for responding positively and with great sensitivity to the concerns of the Sikh community. Their assurance of wider consultations is deeply reassuring and reflects genuine respect for the sanctity and spiritual significance of Takht Hazur Sahib."

He further added that Takht Hazur Sahib is not merely an institution but also a living symbol of Sikh faith, heritage, and sovereignty. "Takht Hazur Sahib is not merely an institution; it is a living symbol of Sikh faith, sovereignty, and heritage, revered by Sikhs across the globe. Any legislation touching upon its administration must be shaped through dialogue, consensus, and the full participation of religious authorities and the wider Sikh community. BJP has always stood as a steadfast guardian of Sikh institutions, traditions, and religious sentiments, and today's development reaffirms that commitment," he said.

Dhillon expressed confidence that the committee formed for wider consultations would ensure that all Panthic voices are heard, and that the final legislative framework, when brought forward, would command the trust and respect of the entire Sikh community. (ANI)