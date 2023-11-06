Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why a morning walk or jog in polluted Delhi poses a health risk

    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 1:58 PM IST

    Exercising, like jogging, in very poor air quality can be harmful to your health due to increased inhalation of pollutants, reduced oxygen intake, exacerbation of respiratory conditions, cardiovascular stress, long-term health risks, decreased exercise performance, and discomfort

    article_image1

    The national capital's air continues to remain severely polluted for the fifth consecutive day on Monday (October 6) morning with the Air Quality Index (AQI) still in the 'severe' category. The overall AQI in the city was recorded at 488. This is even though all kinds of demolition and construction works in Delhi have been suspended.

    Nevertheless, that has not deterred the city's fitness-conscious people from venturing out. What they do not realise is that taking a jog amid very poor air quality can be harmful to their health. There are several reasons for this. Let's take a look.
     

    article_image2

    Inhalation of Pollutants: Poor air quality often contains a higher concentration of pollutants, such as fine particulate matter (PM2.5), ground-level ozone, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide. Inhaling these pollutants during exercise can lead to respiratory problems and may exacerbate pre-existing conditions.

    article_image3

    Reduced Oxygen Intake: When the air quality is poor, the concentration of oxygen in the air may be lower. This means that your body has to work harder to extract the same amount of oxygen from the air during exercise, which can lead to feelings of breathlessness and fatigue.

    article_image4

    Aggravation of Respiratory Conditions: If you have pre-existing respiratory conditions like asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), exercising in poor air quality can worsen symptoms and lead to bronchoconstriction and inflammation of the airways.

    article_image5

    Cardiovascular Stress: Poor air quality can also increase the stress on your cardiovascular system. Inhaling pollutants can lead to systemic inflammation and oxidative stress, which can harm blood vessels and the heart.

    Long-term Health Risks: Repeated exposure to poor air quality, especially during exercise, is associated with long-term health risks. This includes an increased risk of respiratory diseases, heart diseases, and even a shorter life expectancy.

    article_image6

    Decreased Exercise Performance: Exercise performance can be compromised when you're trying to run or jog in poor air quality. You may find it harder to breathe, experience reduced endurance, and have decreased overall performance.

    Irritation and Discomfort: Poor air quality can cause throat and eye irritation, coughing, and a general feeling of discomfort while exercising. This can make your workout less enjoyable and effective.

    It is essential to monitor air quality levels in your area and consider alternative forms of exercise or indoor workouts when air quality is very poor. If you do decide to exercise outdoors when air quality is compromised, it's advisable to take precautions such as wearing a mask designed to filter out pollutants and listening to your body. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shocking Dramatic drone footages reveal Delhi choking on toxic haze (WATCH) AJR

    Shocking! Dramatic drone footages reveal Delhi choking on toxic haze (WATCH)

    Kerala: Thrikkakara municipality to enforce restrictions on hotels during night amid increase in sale of drugs rkn

    Kerala: Thrikkakara municipality to enforce restrictions on hotels during night amid increase in sale of drugs

    Supreme Court denies hearing PFI's UAPA ban challenge, recommends high court route AJR

    Supreme Court denies hearing PFI's UAPA ban challenge, recommends high court route

    Kerala: Minister R Bindu remains tight-lipped on Rs 30,500 sanctioned by govt to buy eyeglasses anr

    Kerala: Minister R Bindu remains tight-lipped on Rs 30,500 sanctioned by govt to buy eyeglasses

    Heeralal Samariya takes oath as Central Information Commission chief

    Heeralal Samariya takes oath as Central Information Commission chief

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17: Evicted contestant Manasvi Mamgai terms Munawar Faruqui 'mastermind', Anurag Dobhal 'backstabber' RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Evicted contestant Manasvi Mamgai terms Munawar Faruqui 'mastermind', Anurag Dobhal 'backstabber

    Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif shares glimpses from training sessions with BTS photo of famous 'Towel' scene - Watch

    Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif shares glimpses from training sessions with BTS photo of famous 'Towel' scene - Watch

    Vivo X100 Pro full specifications colours price leaked ahead of November 13 launch gcw

    Vivo X100 Pro full specifications, colours, price leaked ahead of November 13 launch

    cricket 'Maintaining emotional composure is a vital aspect of my performance' says Virat Kohli osf

    'Maintaining emotional composure is a vital aspect of my performance' says Virat Kohli

    Shocking Dramatic drone footages reveal Delhi choking on toxic haze (WATCH) AJR

    Shocking! Dramatic drone footages reveal Delhi choking on toxic haze (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon