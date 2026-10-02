People generally call Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh the Amla Capital of India. Farmers cultivate amla on a massive scale here. The official district website also calls Pratapgarh the City of Aonla. The central government even selected amla as the main product for this district under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

Uttar Pradesh produces the highest amount of amla in the country. The state contributes almost 60 percent of the total amla produced nationwide. Pratapgarh stands as the main production hub. Farmers grow amla orchards across 20,000 hectares in this district.

Also read: Tibet in Karnataka? 5 Peaceful Settlements to Explore on Weekend Trip From Bengaluru