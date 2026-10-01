Thinking of getting out of the typical weekend spots in Karnataka? Go visit these active Tibetan settlements where you can see monasteries, prayer flags, countryside views, and much more.

Here are five locations that you could think of visiting for a two-day weekend getaway from Bangalore.

1. Lugsung Samdupling, Bylakuppe

The most famous Tibetan destination in Karnataka is Bylakuppe. Established in 1960, the Lugsung Samdupling settlement is found in Kodagu region near Kushalnagar. Known for its monasteries and Tibetan culture, the area is famous for Namdroling Monastery, famously known as Golden Temple.