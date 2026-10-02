A 22-year-old man was arrested in Bihar's Patna after allegedly misbehaving with and manhandling members of a women police personnel team during a routine patrol, police said.

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Bihar's Patna after allegedly misbehaving with and manhandling members of a women police personnel team during a routine patrol, police said. The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Wednesday near Khemnichak-Subhashnagar More, within the jurisdiction of Ramkrishna Nagar police station.

According to police, the patrol team noticed three youths allegedly behaving suspiciously and stopped them for questioning. One of the youths, identified as 22-year-old Pradeep Kumar, allegedly misbehaved with and manhandled members of the police team, officials said in a statement issued on Thursday evening.

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The situation escalated when the police personnel attempted to overpower the youths. Police said all three fled from the spot before they could be detained.

Following the incident, police registered a case and launched a search for the accused. Kumar was subsequently arrested, while efforts are continuing to trace and apprehend the other two youths, police said.