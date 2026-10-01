Commercial LPG cylinder prices have increased from October 1, 2026, while domestic 14.2-kg cylinder rates remain unchanged. Check the latest commercial LPG prices and what the revision means for businesses.

New Delhi: Commercial LPG cylinder prices have gone up across the country. The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder has increased by Rs 62.50. These new rates have come into effect from today. A commercial gas cylinder will now cost Rs 2,852 in Kochi. In Chennai, the price has gone up by Rs 66.50. This price hike comes right when the country is entering the festive season.

This is the second month in a row that commercial gas prices have increased, following a price cut back in August. The sudden price jump just before the Navratri festival will hit the hotel industry hard across the country. Running costs for hotels, restaurants, catering services, and small commercial shops will shoot up now. However, regular families can breathe easy as domestic LPG cylinder prices have not changed.