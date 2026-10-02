Aadhaar Card Updates: 5 Major New Features And UIDAI Rules You Should Check Now
Aadhaar card users can now access five major updates introduced by the Central Government. These new UIDAI rules cover key changes designed to simplify Aadhaar-related services, updates and verification processes for users.
Good News For Aadhaar Users
The Central Government and UIDAI have brought some great news for Aadhaar card holders. UIDAI has introduced five major changes to make Aadhaar services faster and much simpler for everyone.
Face Recognition System
People often face fingerprint mismatch issues at ration shops. The government will now solve this problem completely. You can soon get your ration using face verification instead of fingerprints.
Token System At Aadhaar Centers
UIDAI has launched a new token system across all Aadhaar Seva Kendras in the country. This new setup will stop long queues and control heavy crowds at the centers.
Easy Authentication Framework
The government has introduced a new AUA and KUA framework for agencies that need basic authentication. These agencies can now easily integrate with the Aadhaar verification system.
SWIK 2.0 Portal
UIDAI has launched an online portal called SWIK 2.0 for non-governmental organizations. NGOs can use this portal to get Aadhaar authentication approvals through a very simple application process.
Website And Extra Languages
UIDAI has redesigned its official website with screen reader support and better fonts. The website currently works in 13 languages, and the authority will soon expand these services to 23 languages.
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